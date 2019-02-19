See how Gov. McMaster and lawmakers plan to elevate veterans issues in South Carolina

South Carolina’s more than 400,000 military veterans and their families would get a stronger advocate under legislation endorsed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster, joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, veterans and members of the General Assembly, announced support Tuesday for legislation elevating the Division of Veteran Affairs to a cabinet-level agency to coordinate and elevate veterans’ issues in the state.

Currently, the Division of Veterans Affairs is housed under the Department of Administration.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Reps. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, and Bobby Cox, R-Greenville, seeks to strengthen services for vets and members of the armed services.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

“Our veterans have paid the price. Our veterans have earned the right to be advocated for at the highest of levels,” said Maj Gen Van McCarty, the state’s newly appointed Adjutant General.

The new cabinet agency would have an expanded role in not just serving former military, but assist present and future members of the armed forces secure veterans benefits to which they are entitled under federal law and insurance policies issued by the federal government, according to lawmakers.

The bill would allow the governor to appoint a director with the advice and consent of the S.C. Senate.

“They will work with federal, state and local partners to connect veterans to programs and services they deserve and are entitled to,” said Shealy, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Family and Veterans’ Services. “It will also codify and strengthen the Military Base Task Fore, which helps South Carolina enhance the lives of service members and veterans, and protect these valuable investments of our state.”

The state is home to eight major military installations and more than 400,000 military veterans. That is one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Counting immediate family members, about a quarter of South Carolinians are related to the military directly, McMaster said.

“This is one of those things that we don’t need to study anymore,” he said. “It’s important that our veterans, through a cabinet agency, have the status, attention and focus they have earned through their service to our state and country.”

Cox, a combat veteran and Army Ranger, said “there are thousands of people leaving the military every day who are looking to move to a place that is military friendly.”

“(I)t tells all the veterans, both here and (elsewhere), that we are ready to lead the way in making sure we’re taking care of those who have done so much to protect our way of life ” Cox said.