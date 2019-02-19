South Carolina

No, there was no earthquake on the SC coast. Here’s what officials say really happened

By Charles Duncan

February 19, 2019 08:14 AM

How to prepare for an earthquake

FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake.
By
Up Next
FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake.
By

A little after 4 p.m. on Monday, a boom shook parts of the Charleston, South Carolina area, and people started to call officials to report a possible earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

“The NWS in Charleston has received a number of inquires of a possible earthquake felt around parts of the Charleston Metro Area about 15-20 min ago. As of yet, we have not received any confirmation from the @USGS. We are monitoring this situation closely,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

The Weather Service and South Carolina emergency management officials said they had no reports of seismic activity. But a researcher from the College of Charleston’s South Carolina Earthquake Education and Preparedness Program looked at the data and said the shaking was from a sonic boom, according to WCSC.

There was “heavy military aircraft activity over Charleston Sunday and Monday,” WCIV reports.

People tweeted to the National Weather Service in Charleston about what they felt. “I was wondering if I was the only one. Obviously not. Heard a loud rumble and then the room on the second floor of my house rattled for about 2-3 seconds,” one said.

“Heard a loud rumble that lasted a few seconds near Rivertowne in North Mount Pleasant. Feel confident that it was a sonic boom rather than an earthquake,” another person tweeted.

An earthquake shook Anchorage, Alaska, and the surrounding region on the morning of November 30, registering magnitude 7. This footage is described as showing damage to a road near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  

things to do