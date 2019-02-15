‘Please hurry:’ Gun stolen from Rock Hill shooting victim’s house, police say

The man charged in the shooting of three women, one fatally and assaulting three others was using a shotgun stolen from the home of one of the victims, according to York County warrants.

Marques Quantez Heath, 35, of Rock Hill was arrested Tuesday in Charlotte after a police chase. He’s accused of shooting three women and hitting three others with a hammer the same day.

Shanijela Shamicheal Elexus Williams, 20, of Rock Hill was shot and killed. Two other women were shot and injured.

Heath was charged with domestic violence in January against one of the women, who is pregnant and was injured in the shooting.

Heath used a Rossi 12-gauge shotgun that had been reported stolen Dec. 6, 2018, from a Farlow Street house. Heath returned to that same house Tuesday when police say he broke in and shot and injured a woman, according to county warrants.





A Farlow Street neighbor called police and reported seeing the neighbor shot, according to the 911 call released by police Friday.

“Please, get someone here, she’s dying,” the caller told the 911 operator.

The neighbor told the 911 operator the injured woman said Marques Heath shot her.

Heath also was charged with kidnapping five people, according to warrants. The warrants said he held five people against their will while displaying the shotgun. He’s charged with shooting two of them, and hitting the other three with a hammer.

Heath is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of high and aggravated assault and battery, five counts of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.





No motive for the crimes has been released.



