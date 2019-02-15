Rock Hill police find stolen car after sexual assault at gunpoint near Winthrop

Rock Hill police say a woman, 21, was sexually assaulted by a man with a gun Friday morning near Winthrop University.

Police found the woman’s stolen car in Rock Hill Friday morning, and have detained six people who were in the car. Police have not yet released identities or charges on those people.

Rock Hill Police Department spokesperson Mark Bollinger said the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. Friday near the Rose Street Apartments and Alumni Drive. The area is adjacent to the school campus.





Police say a black male with a thin build in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants approached the woman as she was walking toward her apartment.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

He asked her to let her into her apartment, and when she didn’t immediately, he presented a handgun, Bollinger said.

He then made her walk to a darkened area where he assaulted her, the police statement said. He then dumped the woman’s purse and took an iPhone, ID cards and keys.

The woman’s vehicle gold 2012 Cadillac SRX, with a South Carolina tag 6493JL, also was stolen, police said. The car has several stickers on the back including a palmetto tree, palmetto moon and “FB” with a picture of a surfer on it.

Police said they were able to recover the car Friday morning after someone saw the car and called 911.

“Thanks to them and everyone who saw it and stayed alert this morning,” Bollinger said.

Detectives are looking for this vehicle that was stolen shortly after a sexual assault occurred in the City overnight. The Tag is SC 6493JL. It has several stickers in the rear window. If spotted, please dial 911. pic.twitter.com/PcJLo0JTm2 — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) February 15, 2019

Anyone with information should call 803-329-7293.

Check back for more.