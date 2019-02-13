As drunk-driving death toll mounts, SC lawmakers push to close holes in DUI laws

Personnel from the Rock Hill Fire Department, Piedmont EMS, Carolinas Medical Center, Rock Hill Police and the York County Coroner’s Office participated a mock accident on the Applied Technology Center campus in Rock Hill in 2016. As part of National HOSA-Future Health Professions Week, the drill was staged to introduce students to the seriousness of distracted and drunken-driving accidents in York County. Students also had an opportunity to talk with emergency personnel to learn more about their jobs and training. File photo