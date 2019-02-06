Pro-life push could land women with a criminal charge if SC abortion bill passed

Doctors and pregnant women could be charged with murder under a South Carolina bill that seeks to criminalize abortion.

Another similarly seeks to overturn a landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed a woman’s right to the procedure.

South Carolina pro-life lawmakers say they’re geared up for a new fight over abortion restrictions, after being blocked by Democrats last year.

About 120 pro-life supporters gathered at the S.C. State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to further protect the unborn.

“The right to choose should never trump the right to exist,” said Spartanburg pastor Bunty Desor.

State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, and state Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, introduced “personhood” bills in the Senate and House that would ban almost all abortion in the state. The legislation would establish that the unborn have legal rights at the moment of conception.

South Carolina currently prohibits abortions at 20 weeks or more of pregnancy, with few exceptions, after passing a restrictive abortion law in 2016.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, speaking at the rally, reaffirmed his pledge to sign a personhood bill and pleaded with lawmakers to end abortion in the state.

“We must stand tall and stand together and be strong in what we believe is the best for the people of our state,” McMaster told the crowd.

The “Personhood Act” failed to pass the Senate in May, and faces a tough road again this year.

An outright abortion ban led to a lengthy and successful filibuster by Senate Democrats last session.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, said abortion rights are “settled law” under Roe v. Wade, and called the continued push for restrictions a waste of time.

House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said the House will likely pass pro-life legislation this session, but “first and foremost ... we have to make sure any legislation we send over is going to be, No. 1, constitutional.”

“Obviously, you want to avoid the expense of a legal fight, but protecting the unborn is very important to me,” McCoy said. “It’s important we get (an pro-life bill) up and moving. I can tell you that.”

Opponents, including Planned Parenthood, have argued such bans restrict a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and health care. They also say abortion bans primarily affect the poor, who can’t afford to travel out of state for an abortion.

In recent years, Winthrop University polls have found the majority of South Carolinians agree abortion should be legal but limited to few circumstances — when the mother’s life or health is at risk, or if a pregnancy is the result of incest or rape.

About 21 percent of likely voters in the 2016 S.C. GOP presidential primary surveyed said they favored a total abortion ban, according to an April 2015 Winthrop Poll.

Magnuson’s bill mirrors legislation introduced in 2017 by former state Sen. and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, which would grant legal protections to every human life, beginning at the moment of conception. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies when the mother’s life is in jeopardy, as well as in vitro fertilization.

Cash’s bill would provide similar exceptions, but would make having or performing an abortion a felony, for which doctors and pregnant women could be charged. Nurses, parents of the mother and the father of the child, too, could be charged as “morally” and “legally culpable” accessories or accomplices.

“We decided, ‘How can we make it more explicit that the Personhood Act is not just a declaration that we believe human life begins at fertilization?’ It’s an intention to recriminalize the killing of unborn babies in this state,” Cash said. “When you kill an unborn baby in the womb, that doctor is committing murder. It’s murder in the eyes of God, but it is not yet murder in” the eyes of the law.

He later clarified that the bill would not say specifically that women who receiving abortions should be criminally charged, but would leave open the ability of law enforcement and prosecutors to press charges.

Speaking about why women having abortions need to face criminal charges rather than receive forgiveness, Cash said: “the law is a tutor” to “uphold what is right and just.”

“There is no doubt that many woman are pressured (into having an abortion),” Cash said. “They’re coerced. They’re intimidated. They’re literally threatened. ... But if we say a mother is simply a victim ... then we, in fact, are denying moral agency and moral responsibility to someone for their decision. ... (And) that baby is being denied equal protection under the law (granted in the 14th Amendment).”

Vicki Ringer, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, declined to comment on Cash’s “extreme viewpoints, which are not in alignment with the beliefs of most South Carolinians.”