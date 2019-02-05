When her mother fell down this SC woman attacked the people who tried to help, cops say

A night out at an Italian restaurant with her mother ended with a South Carolina woman behind bars, according to the Greenville Police Department.

What set off Megan Elizabeth Dunar on a spree that police said included cursing, smashing plates and glasses, and attacking people — including officers, who she also threatened to kill? Dunar was incensed after people tried to come to the aid of her mother, according to the incident report.

Last Saturday Dunar was at the Greenville restaurant Trio’s Cafe with her mother, police said in the incident report. They were eating when a witness told police that Dunar’s mother got up and tripped over a railing.

The witness said Dunar’s mother was “heavily intoxicated,” according to the incident report.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

When several people went to help, an enraged Dunar yelled at them and smashed “everything that was on the table,” including plates and glasses, police said. According to the incident report, Dunar had also been drinking alcohol.

Another woman at the restaurant had to get stitches on her foot that had been cut by broken glass thrown to the ground by Dunar , police said in the report.

Dunar was “screaming hysterically,” and being held by two men when police arrived, according to the incident report. While swearing at the men, the 32-year-old Greenville woman told police she was pushing “a bunch of people (who) were on top of her mom.”

The presence of law enforcement did not calm down Dunar.

She was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car because she ignored officer’s commands to stop making vulgar comments, police said in the report. Dunar responded by screaming, cursing more and kicking the windows of the car, according to police.

When three officers tried to restrain her legs, Dunar resisted, then bit one of the officers and kicked them — hitting one in the chest — all while insulting them with a tirade of obscenities, per the incident report.

Once she was restrained, Dunar continued to scream and made multiple threats to the officer taking her to the Greenville County Detention Center, saying she would cut her throat and kill her, police said in the report.

Police said Dunar was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and threatening the life of a public official.