SC prison guard accused of beating handcuffed inmate, warrant says

After punching a handcuffed inmate several times, a South Carolina prison guard has been arrested, according to an arrest warrant.
Sheik S. Johnson, a guard a Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, was charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery, according to a statement from the SC Department of Corrections.
Lieber Correctional is a maximum security men’s prison.
On Oct. 18, Johnson allegedly struck the inmate multiple times in the head while handcuffed, according to the warrant. The inmate ended up with a wound on his head.
After being interviewed by investigators with SCDC’s Police Services, Johnson admitted to hitting the inmate, according to the warrant.
