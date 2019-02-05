South Carolina

SC prison guard accused of beating handcuffed inmate, warrant says

By Emily Bohatch

February 05, 2019 12:14 PM

The State file photo

After punching a handcuffed inmate several times, a South Carolina prison guard has been arrested, according to an arrest warrant.

Sheik S. Johnson, a guard a Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, was charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery, according to a statement from the SC Department of Corrections.

Lieber Correctional is a maximum security men’s prison.

On Oct. 18, Johnson allegedly struck the inmate multiple times in the head while handcuffed, according to the warrant. The inmate ended up with a wound on his head.

After being interviewed by investigators with SCDC’s Police Services, Johnson admitted to hitting the inmate, according to the warrant.

