Kamala Harris returning to SC in second trip since launching 2020 campaign

Kamala Harris will return to South Carolina next week, one of four stops the 2020 Democratic presidential contender will make to early-voting states over the course of February.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will stop in South Carolina Friday, Feb. 15 and 16, her campaign said. She will then jump to New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada. More details surrounding her S.C. trip are expected to be released soon.

Harris’ South Carolina stop is her second since she launched her campaign last month but third overall.

She stumped in Greenville and Lower Richland last year to rally voters ahead of the November midterm election. She briefly spoke last month at the Gamma Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s annual Pink Ice Gala fundraiser in Columbia. It is the same stop then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama made in 2008, helping to propel him to the White House for his first term.

Harris pledged AKA in college at Howard University, where the sorority was founded.

That trip, and many others to the state, will play a crucial role for Harris and other 2020 Democratic hopefuls before the state’s dubbed first-in-the-South February primary. The Palmetto State remains a key battleground for Democratic candidates vying for the state’s African-American vote, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the state’s Democratic voting bloc.

Also slated to visit the state this month are U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Prospective candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper also is scheduled to visit Columbia this week.