South Carolina

SC ranks low for LGBT rights, report says. This foster care policy is a reason why

By Bristow Marchant

February 04, 2019 11:15 AM

Durham’s annual LGBT Pride parade, as seen in this September 2011 file photo, is back this year with new organizers.
Durham’s annual LGBT Pride parade, as seen in this September 2011 file photo, is back this year with new organizers. CHUCK LIDDY chuck.liddy@newsobserver.com
Durham’s annual LGBT Pride parade, as seen in this September 2011 file photo, is back this year with new organizers. CHUCK LIDDY chuck.liddy@newsobserver.com
COLUMBIA, SC

The Human Rights Campaign gay rights group has labeled South Carolina a “high priority” state for action based, in part, on a waiver that allows religious foster-care programs to deny service to same-sex couples.

In its annual report ranking states on their LGBT-friendliness, the group calls South Carolina a “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality.” Human Rights Watch cites a federal waiver sought by Gov. Henry McMaster — and granted by the Trump administration — to allow the state to license foster-care programs that impose religious restrictions on the families with which they place children.

The waiver allows the Christian Miracle Hill Ministries to continue operating even though it has turned away same-sex couples. The group also was the subject of a complaint from the Anti-Defamation League after it declined a spot to a Jewish volunteer.

Miracle Hill and its supporters argue it is a matter of religious freedom for the group to be able to operate according to its religious beliefs.

On April 1, 2018, Sasha Wall, a black transgender woman, was killed in Chesterfield County. Members of the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter communities held a vigil at the SC State House to honor her memory on April 29.

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

south-carolina

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  

things to do