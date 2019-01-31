Fiery, fatal tanker truck crash closes stretch of major highway, SC cops say

One person is dead following a fiery crash Thursday afternoon on a highway in South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Public Safety reported.
The crash also closed down both sides of a stretch of I-95 in Orangeburg County, according to a tweet from a trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on a US-301 overpass above the interstate, per SCDPS. I-95 reopened around 5 p.m. according to a tweet from the S.C. Department of Transportation.
A tanker truck was involved in the crash that created a massive fire, and a video shows “flames shooting high up into the air,” WLTX reported. Photos posted on Twitter of the wreck also show massive billows of black smoke rising.
There is no word on what caused the crash, how many other vehicles were involved in the collision, or if any other injuries or fatalities have been reported.
In addition to US-301, the fire has closed exit ramps for I-95, and is near Santee, about one mile south of Exit 98, according to the SCDOT.
The S.C. Highway Patrol warned about delays in the area on Twitter, and told drivers to use alternate routes as the evening commute begins.
There is no word on how long it will take to clear the scene and reopen the highway and interstate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
