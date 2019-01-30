SC lawmakers advance parenting bill that could change how you raise your kids

A South Carolina State Senate Judiciary subcommittee Wednesday advanced a bill that could change how parents raise their kids in the state.

The bill would amend South Carolina’s child abuse and neglect statutes to say kids who are old enough and mature enough don’t always have to have adult supervision.

Proponents say the legislation allows parents to use common-sense in giving children more freedom and independence, and clarifies the rules for law enforcement and state social workers..

“Being a kid, as we all understand it, is in many cases, unfortunately, criminalized through overzealous prosecution of the law,” said committee member and bill sponsor state Sen. Wes Climer, R-York. “And this is an attempt to push back on that a little bit, to say, ‘It is OK for a 10-year-old to walk down the street and go to the neighborhood park ... or ride a bicycle to school.

“We want children in South Carolina ... to be able to live and grow and mature independently of their parents, when their parents decided it’s OK for them to do that.”

Modeled off Utah’s “free range parenting law,” the bill would allow children to play outdoors or be alone in a car unsupervised, so long as the child’s “basic needs are met” and they’re of “sufficient age and maturity to avoid harm or unreasonable risk of harm, to engage in independent activities.”

Those activities include walking, running or biking to school or a nearby store, park, swimming pool and other recreational facility, as well as waiting in a car or staying home alone. However, a parent or guardian who “intentionally, recklessly, knowingly or with criminal negligence” leaves a child in a vehicle unattended, would still be charged with child abuse or neglect.

The bill originally did not set a minimum age at which a child could be left on his or her own in a vehicle or at home, but was amended by the committee at the behest of chairman and state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, setting the threshold at 9 years old.

Committee member and state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, jokingly referenced actor Macaulay Culkin and his character in the movie “Home Alone.”

“And you see what happened to him,” Shealy responded. “I’m not sure that worked out real well, either.”

A North Augusta mother was arrested in 2014 for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old daughter at a park, with a cellphone and key to their home, while she worked at a nearby McDonald’s, according to CNN. The single mother was charged with “unlawful neglect” of a child, a felony, but the case was later dropped by the prosecutor, according to online court records.

Her arrested sparked an intense debate over how young is too young to leave a child alone unsupervised.

Climer said he wants to “create a little bit more space” in the life of single moms “already struggling with so much,” so they don’t feel “persecuted by the state” and have to fight to keep their children by inadvertently running afoul of the law, “when they’re trying to do the best they can for their families.”

Shawn Reeves, a legislative liaison with the S.C. Department of Social Services, said the department already takes into the account age and maturity of a child in its calculus of whether investigate a case of neglect or abuse.

“But having it in the statute could certainly provide some additional guidance for the department and its workers,” Reeves told the committee.

Greenville parent Jennifer Black pushed the committee to advance the bill.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that we have to enumerate what is, you know, something that I grew up with,” Black said. “But, we’re at a state here, where, unfortunatle, we do. Because, people are calling into (law enforcement) because of mandatory reporting. I think there’s a fear of liability, and so ... making these exceptions is something that we have to do something in response to.”

The bill now moves to the full Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.

“The last thing you want to do is enshrine in statute to commit what is actual child abuse,” Climer told The State. “I think the committee was very careful to not overstep that line,” but stressed the bill is still a work in progress.