4 Florida men arrested at SC gas station over alleged card skimmer scheme, police say

When a Camden police officer pulled up to the gas station, he saw a passenger throw a plastic bag into the parking lot, according to a police report. The bag led to the arrest of four people and a warrant for another.

On Saturday, a person called the Camden Police Department about a suspicious individual at the BP Station at 715 Jefferson Davis Hwy, according to a statement put out by the department. When an officer arrived he found four people around a black Infiniti SUV. Two of the men were standing at the pump while one was in the driver’s seat and another in the back. One of them threw a bag away from the car when the cop showed up, the incident report said.

Seeing the bag thrown, the officer detained the men and called in backup. Their IDs showed they were all from Orlando, Florida, according to the police report. One of the men threw another bag toward the store in front of the officer. The officer waited for backup before getting the bags.

The bags contained 11 “gas pump skimmers,” the report said.

The individuals in the SUV were arrested immediately, and investigating the scene, two other skimmers were found already inside gas pumps, according to the police department statement.

Reinier Simon Hernandez, Humberto Machin Morejon, Osmany Oliva Quintalla and Orlando Acosta Cabrera were booked in Kershaw County Detention Center.

A fifth suspect, Edrey Acosta Cabrera, also from Orlando, was identified and a warrant issued for his arrest, the police said.

Each suspect was charged with criminal conspiracy, financial identity fraud, and 13 counts of possession of financial transaction card forgery device. The men who were booked are still in jail, according to county records. They’re being held on $119,000 bond each, Camden PD said.