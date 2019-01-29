Hey South Carolina, winter is coming. Today. When will the cold weather break?

Cold temperatures will sweep across South Carolina, and temperatures could drop as much as 30 degrees between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning for much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The cold in the Carolinas is nothing compared to what this same system, called a “polar vortex,” has brought to the the Midwest, where subzero temperatures are bringing dangerous conditions for the rest of the week, according to the Weather Channel.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Extreme arctic cold is now plunging into the Midwest, creating dangerously cold wind chills and likely dropping temperatures in some cities to their lowest levels in more than two decades,” the Weather Channel reports.
It will get cold in South Carolina, but thankfully not that cold.
“A shot of brutal Arctic air will make it feel like the mid-teens here in SE NC and NE SC, but some areas in the Midwest could see wind chills below -60!” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said in a tweet.
The Weather Service forecast shows wind chills could drop into the single digits over the coming nights.
A round of rain is forecast to move through the state Tuesday, bringing the cold air behind it, according to the NWS. This is the same system that the Weather Channel has dubbed “Winter Storm Jayden” and is bringing snow to the north.
Some areas in Upstate South Carolina could see snow Tuesday evening as the temperatures drop, according to Weather Service forecasters. The forecast for the northwestern-most parts of the state show some snow expected, but the Weather Service says there will be no accumulation.
After what forecasters predict will be a very cold week across South Carolina, the Weather Service expects temperatures to warm back up for the weekend. The forecast calls for days back in the mid-50s around Greenville, and up to the low 60s for the Lowcountry by Saturday.
The Grand Strand, Pee Dee and Midlands regions will warm up a little slower, with temperatures not forecast to hit 60 until Sunday, according to the NWS.
Comments