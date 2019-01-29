Who’s packing heat at the courthouse? Bill would expand SC’s concealed weapon law

A bill in the South Carolina State House would add prosecutors in the S.C. Attorney General’s Office to the list of judicial officers allowed to carry concealed weapons into courthouses across the state.

Currently, South Carolina law permits judges, magistrates, masters-in-equity, workers’ compensation commissioners, solicitors and assistant solicitors with a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon anywhere in the state when carrying out their official duties.

“We prosecute the same type of violent criminals and come from the same courthouses,” S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson told The State. “This bill will put (prosecutors in the AG’s office) on par with every other prosecutor in the state,” noting they would be required to be certified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“I probably would not carry, because I’m not in a courtroom every day,” Wislon said, adding he has carried a concealed weapon, but not in the recent past.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Most (prosecutors), probably, may not avail themselves of the opportunity, but should have the right to (do so) if they feel they need to protect themselves ... if that rare event occurs,” where they are confronted outside a courthouse by a violent individual or party aggrieved at the outcome of a contentious court proceeding, Wilson said.

Columbia defense attorney Jack Swerling, who has a concealed carry permit, said he knows of several S.C. judges and prosecutors that carry a concealed weapon, “but I don’t think it’s widespread.”

“I’m not aware of a solicitor that’s been confronted in the courthouse that has needed a weapon,” Swerling said, but notes judges have been assaulted in other states in recent years because of their rulings, particularly in family court, where emotions run high.

Former assistant solicitor and state Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexigton, voted to advance the bill to the House floor for approval along with other members of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Caskey said he used to carry a firearm when prosecuting certain cases, particularly drug cases, and noted not all courthouses around the state possess the same security, especially smaller, rural courthouses.

“Assistant attorneys general have a unique position, because the cases they’re dealing with (involve serious crimes), or are bigger in scope,” he said. “It’s the walk from the courthouse to the car (where prosecutors sometimes feel vulnerable). There are definitely cases where there’s a legitimate fear of retribution from co-conspirators.”