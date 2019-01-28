‘You want to invade everybody’: Donald Trump’s reaction to Lindsey Graham’s military advice

President Donald Trump was surprised by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s response when the president was looking for advice on what to do in Venezuela.
Trump asked Graham if the U.S. should consider military action in the Latin American country, where the U.S. is backing one of two rival presidents amid domestic political clashes.
Graham warned Trump, “You need to go slow on that, that could be problematic,” South Carolina’s senator told the website Axios.
The president responded, “Well, I’m surprised, you want to invade everybody,” according to Graham.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Trump and Graham had the conversation about Venezuela about two weeks ago, the senator said.
The U.S. and other allies have recognized opposition leader and National Assembly President Juan Guaido’s claim to be the country’s interim president in a clash with Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, a longtime thorn in the U.S.’s side in the region.
But Graham said he warned Trump against using military force to try to remove Maduro, adding he laughed off Trump’s comment.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to invade everybody, I only want to use the military when our national security interests are threatened,’” Graham said.
So far, the U.S. has stuck with economic and diplomatic pressure in dealing with the situation in Venezuela. But Graham has established himself as a key voice in shaping Trump’s foreign policy.
He’s been willing to clash with Trump in the past. In recent months, Graham has been a critic of the Trump administration’s relationship with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and panned Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
But last week, Graham traveled to Turkey to discuss Syria with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the behest of the Trump administration.
Comments