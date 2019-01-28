South Carolina

Woman hit and killed while walking in Home Depot parking lot, SC troopers say

By Teddy Kulmala

January 28, 2019

A woman died after being knocked to the ground by a slow-moving car in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Seneca, SC, according to troopers and the coroner.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

A woman died after being hit by a slow-moving car in the parking lot of a Home Depot in South Carolina, according to troopers and the coroner.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday at The Home Depot in Seneca, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Ford sedan was stopped at a stop sign in the parking area when the driver tried to make a left turn, Miller said. The car hit a pedestrian, who was walking across the driveway, Miller said.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the pedestrian as 68-year-old Pamila Crispo, of Westminster, reports FOX Carolina.

The vehicle was moving slowly when it hit Crispo, who was knocked to the pavement and hit her head, Addis said, according to WSPA. She later died at a hospital.

Two children were inside the car when Crispo was hit, Miller said. They were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The 27-year-old driver was not injured either, Miller said.

The deadly incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

