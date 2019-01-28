Woman hit and killed while walking in Home Depot parking lot, SC troopers say

A woman died after being hit by a slow-moving car in the parking lot of a Home Depot in South Carolina, according to troopers and the coroner.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday at The Home Depot in Seneca, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford sedan was stopped at a stop sign in the parking area when the driver tried to make a left turn, Miller said. The car hit a pedestrian, who was walking across the driveway, Miller said.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the pedestrian as 68-year-old Pamila Crispo, of Westminster, reports FOX Carolina.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The vehicle was moving slowly when it hit Crispo, who was knocked to the pavement and hit her head, Addis said, according to WSPA. She later died at a hospital.
Two children were inside the car when Crispo was hit, Miller said. They were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The 27-year-old driver was not injured either, Miller said.
The deadly incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Comments