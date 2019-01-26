After injuries from collapsed floor at party, Clemson student files lawsuit

In a November 2018 video, Ny-Dya Gamble said, “These past couple of weeks have been some of the hardest weeks of my life. Period.”

She made the statement as she was inducted into Clemson University’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, saying, “Because of my loving family and supportive friends and these phenomenal women behind me, I am not only standing, but I am thriving.”

She stood with crunches and a bandaged leg as the crowd cheered her on.

Gamble was one of 30 students injured in October 2018 when an upper story floor collapsed during a private party at a Clemson apartment complex clubhouse. Gamble was named in report by the Anderson Daily Mail and Greenville News. The party, which many Clemson students attended, happened during the homecoming of the university’s football team.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Now Gamble is in a lawsuit against the property owners and others alleged to be involved in the incident, the Anderson Daily Mail reported. The lawsuit was file by Gamble’s attorney, Stephen Wukela, in the civil court of Williamsburg County where Gamble is from.

For those who don’t know, my sister was involved in the accident in Clemson about a month ago, and it forever changed her life. But my sister is a fighter and last night became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Please watch. #AKA1908 #Resi7ience #ThatsMySister pic.twitter.com/TvX7T3TU4B — cg (@therealcamgam) November 21, 2018

Gamble is suing Woodlands of Clemson Condominium Association, Woodlands Management of Clemson, The Monaghan Company and Tal Slann, president of Woodlands Management of Clemson, which manages some of the apartments.

All “engaged in the management of the clubhouse,” the lawsuit claims, according to the Anderson Daily Mail. The named parties failed to ensure that the clubhouse was not used in a dangerous manner, the suit says.

The Kappa Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi that hosted the party and student Jamison J. Douglas, who reserved the clubhouse, are also being sued by Gamble.

“We are evaluating the situation following this very unfortunate accident and will be filing an answer,” Bobby Hood, the attorney for Douglas and the national and local fraternity, told the Anderson Daily Mail.

An investigation done by a third party organization found that the clubhouse was structurally sound and that the collapse was cause by the large crowd jumping up and down.

In the video of the sorority ceremony, Gamble said she was a sophomore at Clemson.