Police still searching for one man after three escape from SC jail

Police in Berkeley County are searching for a man who escaped the county detention center on Saturday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for 33-year-old Thomas Matthew Davidson.

Davidson escaped with two other men who were being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The sheriff’s department announced the escape around 1:30 p.m.

“There was an incident at the Detention Center where three inmates escaped custody,” the BCSO said.

Deputies apprehend one inmate fairly quickly while another, 41-year-old Evander Garner, eluded police until later in the afternoon. The sheriff’s department announced Garner’s capture shortly after posting the escape.

Davidson is listed as being held for an agency is Cascade County, Montana, according to jail records.

Garner is jailed on drug charges with an $80,000 bond, the detention center records show.

The BCSO said residences around Moncks Corner, SC will see an increased police presence.