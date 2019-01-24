South Carolina

Man killed, woman held in Chester; 2nd homicide in Chester County in one day, cops say

By Andrew Dys

January 24, 2019 08:22 PM

Chester, SC

A Chester woman accused of shooting a man to death Thursday is being held in jail as officers investigate Chester County’s second killing in one day, police said.

Danny O’Neil Thomas, 39, was discovered shot in a home Thursday morning on Starnes Street in the city of Chester, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. Thomas’ death is being investigated as a homicide, Tinker said.

Gloria Dean Waters, 61, is charged with assault and battery and is in custody of the Chester County jail, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams. Waters is being detained as the investigation continues, Williams said.

The relationship between Waters and Thomas was not released by police.

“The investigation is ongoing, and it is possible that more charges are pending,” Williams said Thursday night.

Online Chester County court records show Waters was charged Thursday morning with assault and battery. She requested a jury trial on that charge after an initial appearance before a magistrate, records show.

No other details about Thomas’ death have been released.

Starnes was found by police sitting at the kitchen table at the home Thursday morning, police said. She was unarmed and taken into custody by Chester officers, according to a police department statement.

Earlier Thursday about 1:10 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a Great Falls man with murder, attempted murder and weapons charges after a man was gunned down outside a home in southeastern Chester County near the Catawba River.

The cases are not related, police said.

Chester County, south of Rock Hill and York County and north of Columbia, has about 32,000 residents. The city of Chester, the county seat, has about 5,500 residents.

The homicides are the first for both the sheriff’s office and city police in 2019, officials said.

