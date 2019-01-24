South Carolina

‘Lethal’ gas, other hazards found at public housing complex, fire chief says

January 24, 2019 05:37 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Residents at Columbia’s Allen Benedict Court public housing complex faced “a severe risk” from the presence of natural gas, according to a letter written by Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins after two men were found dead in separate apartments at the complex.

The letter was sent to Gilbert Walker, executive director of the Columbia Housing authority, on Jan. 18, the same day the complex was evacuated. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the two men found dead died from a gas leak, but the Richland County Coroner has said more testing needs to be done before he can determine the cause of death.

Carbon monoxide detected in several of the apartments was “severe and lethal,” Jenkins wrote in the letter. Stoves showed evidence of leaking gas.

Smoke alarms were missing in some of apartments and out of date in others, the letter said. Other smoke detectors didn’t work when tested. Several fire extinguishers were out of date and had not been serviced since 2016, he said.

Beyond the fire hazards, apartments also had sever maintenance issues, the letter says.

Several living spaces were infested with roaches and possibly bed bugs. There was a high volume of rodent droppings and cobwebs on household items. Charring appeared in the closets of a number of apartments.

“Due to the severity of the noted deficiencies, it has been determined that all buildings at this location are unsafe,” the letter said. “The conditions as outlined at Allen-Benedict Court constitute a clear and imminent threat to human life, safety or health.”

