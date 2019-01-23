Driver found with possible gunshot wound following car crash, Midlands sheriff says

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash after discovering the driver had been shot Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially responded to the crash after it had been reported by several other drivers, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

It was discovered that “the driver may have suffered from a gunshot wound,” and the sheriff’s office was contacted, according to the news release.

A handgun was located inside the crashed vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in the news release, but there was no indication it was the weapon used in the apparent shooting.

The driver, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was unresponsive and unable to provide information to the deputies, and was taken to an area hospital, per the news release.

There was no word on the driver’s condition.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are trying determine what happened, and where the possible shooting might have occurred, according to the news release.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” Ravenell said in the news release. “We’re looking at all possibilities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.