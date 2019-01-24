SC House speaker unveils 84-page bill to fix education. Here’s what’s included

Almost a year after hundreds of South Carolina’s public-school teachers rallied outside the State House for higher wages, the General Assembly could be poised to spend upwards of $270 million to increase their pay.

Lawmakers also could force consolidation of school districts that have less than 1,000 students. That would affect about a dozen of South Carolina’s 81 school districts.

In his 84-page policy proposal, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will ask his colleagues this year to raise the starting pay for new teachers to $35,000 — up from $32,000 — and spend millions more to raise teacher salaries by at least 5 percent this year and another 5 percent next year.

Lucas told The State he expects to file the bill Thursday after briefing the House Democratic Caucus this morning.