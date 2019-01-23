Trump administration grants religious freedom waiver for SC faith-based foster care

The U.S. Department and Health and Human Services on Wednesday granted Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s waiver allowing the S.C. Department of Social Service to license faith-based Child Placing Agencies.
That would enable Miracle Hill Ministries in the Upstate to retain its foster care program catering to Christian families.
“By granting this waiver, President Trump and Secretary Azar have shown the entire world that, as Americans, our fundamental right to practice religion, regardless of our faith, will not be in jeopardy under this administration,” McMaster said in a statement Wednesday. “With young people in need of stable foster homes throughout our state, I am determined to protect each and every one of the Child Placing Agencies that have been called to help us fill those needs.”
The governor requested the waiver in a February, 2018 letter to now Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Steven Wagner.
