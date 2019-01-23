Want to fix SC problems? ‘Join us,’ Democrat tells Gov. McMaster after annual speech

Speaking for S.C. Democrats Wednesday, Sen. John Scott said he was not interested in blaming anyone for South Carolina’s problems, including Gov. Henry McMaster who delivered his State of the State speech an hour before.

But in his roughly 10-minute recorded televised response Wednesday, the Richland Democrat seemingly did just that, laying out areas he believes the state — controlled by Republicans in “both the House, the Senate and the Governor’s Office for a generation” — has fallen behind, from health care access to public education.

“Yes, I could spend my time debating with the governor and his party and blame them for the hard times our families are facing here in South Carolina,” Scott said. “But, I’m not interested in blaming someone for our problems. I’m interested in solving them.”

For two decades, Palmetto State Democrats have delivered their response to the Republican governor’s annual State of the State address, attempting to sell their party’s platform and highlight issues where the two parties can work together.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

In 2017, it was the state’s crumbling bridges and roads. Last year, it was the state’s response to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant construction project.

This two-year session, state lawmakers and McMaster are pledging to fix the state’s K-12 public education system, invest in rural schools and raise teacher pay, an effort to fill classrooms amid a statewide teacher shortage.

Fixing education, among the state’s other problem areas, Scott said will take a vow from the governor, not “another empty promise or political pledges.”

“I invite the governor and his party to join us, not next week or after the next election, but right now,” Scott said, “Because it’s time for a change and if we won’t come together, then none of us deserves to be here.”