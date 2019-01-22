York County roadwork near SC-NC line delayed, again

Roadwork will have to wait, again, at a busy York County road near the state line.

South Carolina Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday afternoon that road widening construction on Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie, near the North and South Carolina state line, is being postponed because of upcoming weather conditions and temperatures. Road officials said it will be rescheduled at a later date.

SCDOT planned to close Pole Branch Road Jan. 25 between Windmill Lane, Blue River and Island Forks Road with a 12-mile detour.

It’s not the first time the road widening project has been delayed. Construction was expected to begin in mid-November, but was delayed because of rainy weather.

Pole Branch Road widening is part of Pennies for Progress, the York County voter-approved one-cent sales tax for road improvements. Widening of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch was approved as part of the 2011 Pennies referendum. County leaders now have the $35 million project marked for a 2020 completion.