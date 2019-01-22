‘Today’ show anchor Craig Melvin coming home to Columbia for a good cause

Columbia native and NBC News anchor Craig Melvin will return to his hometown this spring for a fundraiser to benefit families affected by homelessness.
Melvin, 39, will be the special guest and master of ceremonies for Night of Promise, a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of the Midlands, which helps families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release for the event. The gala fundraiser will be March 23 at Stone River in West Columbia and will include hors d’oeuvres, an open beer and wine bar, music, dancing and a silent auction.
Family Promise is a national nonprofit founded in 1986 to help homeless families regain their housing, according to the organization’s website. The Midlands affiliate began in 2012 with 80 members of the local faith community that includes 30 Midlands congregations from various denominations.
“We believe every child deserves a home, and this gala will help us raise the funds we need to keep families together and safe while they get back on their feet,” Family Promise of the Midlands board chair Bonnie Mongtomery said in the release.
Melvin agreed to be the event’s emcee to raise awareness of the organization’s focus on helping homeless families with children in particular, according to the release. He has returned to his home state in recent years for NBC to report on the historic 2015 flood in Columbia, the mass shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church that same year and the reunion tour for Columbia-born Hootie & the Blowfish announced last month.
Individual tickets for the March event are $85 per person. Businesses and individuals also can sponsor a table at the event for $1,000, which includes 10 tickets and a reserved table.
