Richland senator to deliver SC Democratic response to Gov. McMaster State of the State

A Richland County state senator and former Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful said Democrats plan to use S.C. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address to strike a bipartisan tone.
The S.C. Senate Democratic Caucus announced Tuesday that state Sen. John Scott will deliver the Democratic response to McMaster’s 2019 State of the State speech Wednesday.
Scott’s rebuttal will immediately follow the governor’s address to a joint session of the General Assemnbly, scheduled for 7 p.m.
Scott said he plans to touch on a number of key legislative priorities for Democrats, including redressing pay inequity, modernizing public education and securing access to quality healthcare for all South Carolinians.
The owner of a Columbia real estate company, Scott said he sees the response as an opportunity to call on both parties to work together, and “make it abundantly clear that we must come together to overcome the tremendous challenges we face as a state.”
“I’m not interested in bashing anyone,” Scott told The State Tuesday. “I’m interested in building a bridge for everybody to cross. I’m not interested in debating the governor, but working with the governor to solve some of these problems. We need to talk about issues rather than politics. … The election is over. It’s time for change. I’m looking to improve south Carolina. ... It’s time for all the rhetoric to go away and false promises to go away.”
Scott has represented the northwestern portion of Richland County in the state Senate since 2009. Before that, he served nine terms in the House of Representatives. He joined Florence attorney Marguerite Willis as her running mate in the 2018 governor’s race, losing in the Democratic primary to former state Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, and his running mate state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster.
Scott currently sits on the Senate Finance committee; Medical Affairs committee; Labor, Commerce, and Industry committee; as well as the Rules committee.
Scott has spent his time in the Legislature trying to expand the state’s Medicaid program, fix crumbling roads and pass “common-sense” gun laws, only to see those initiatives blocked by the State House’s GOP majority or vetoed by Republican governors.
McMaster heartened Republicans with his inaugural address earlier this month, promising major education reform and insisting South Carolina will continue “winning.” But, he irked some Democrats for painting what they said was too rosy a view of a state that ranks near the bottom in the nation in measures of education, health care and poverty.
McMaster outlined his priorities for first four-year term, placing an emphasis on low taxes, reforming the state’s school system and ensuring the Palmetto State’s economy remains open for business.
The governor’s 2019-20 executive budget proposal, release last week, calls for a 5 percent pay hike for South Carolina’s nearly 53,000 public school teachers and a $200 million refund to S.C. taxpayers. It also includes more investment in the state’s rural communities and a proposal to freeze rising college and university tuition costs.
“Democrats have been working on many of these policies for decades— it’s about time the Republicans come across the aisle and join us,” Scott said. “The future of South Carolina depends on a bipartisan effort here in our capitol. I’m excited to speak on this vision Wednesday night.”
