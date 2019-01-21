Live updates from King Day at the SC State House Dome

As South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day, rally-goers at the State House in Columbia will be witnessing the start of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Two prospective Democratic presidential contenders — Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — are scheduled to speak at the annual rally at the State House organized by the S.C. NAACP.

The visit by the two will kick off a week of presidential visitors to the capital city. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will speak Wednesday at Columbia College, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California will be at a fundraiser for the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at the State Fairgrounds.

The day’s events begin with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, followed by a march on the State House through downtown Columbia.

King Day at the Dome 2019

The schedule for Monday’s King Day at the Dome rally

▪ 8:30 a.m. Prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St.

▪ 9:30 a.m. March to State House starts outside Zion Baptist

▪ 10:15 a.m. Rally at the S.C. State House, Main Street and Gervais

▪ About 1 p.m. Town-hall discussion with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Zion Baptist Church

