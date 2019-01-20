Son charged with DUI, drug possession in crash that killed his father, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was charged with DUI and drug possession in a Sunday crash that killed his father, according to officials.
The deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Bates Bridge Road, about 15 miles north of Greenville, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford pickup was traveling east on Bates Bridge Road when the truck went off the right side of the road, where it hit an embankment and utility pole before overturning, Sutherland said. A passenger in the pickup, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene.
The driver, 29-year-old Walter Mucienko III, also was not wearing a seat belt, Sutherland said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as Mucienko’s father, 55-year-old Walter Mucienko Jr., WYFF reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Walter Mucienko III was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, Sutherland said.
The felony DUI charge carries a minimum one-year prison sentence and a maximum of 25 years, under South Carolina law, as well as a minimum $10,100 fine and a maximum $25,000 fine.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Comments