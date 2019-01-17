SC school meals get relief from government shutdown

Students in S.C. schools will continue to receive free and reduced-price meals through the end of the school year, despite federal funding for the program being threatened by the government shutdown.
The S.C. Department of Education received word from the U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday that funding for the program that feeds thousands of S.C. students will continue until June, according to education spokesman Ryan Brown.
Officials had worried money would run out at the end of February if the federal shutdown lingers on. The partial closure of federal business, including at the Agriculture Department, was in its 27th day on Thursday.
In South Carolina, almost 500,000 students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, and the state was reimbursed $291 million for those meals last school year.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments