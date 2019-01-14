Teen charged with attempted murder after running over SC deputy, cops say

A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after he hit a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy with a car, according to statements from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old, who was not identified, also faces charges of resisting arrest after he was arrested Monday, according to the statements.
Sunday morning at about 4:30, Greenville County deputies were called to a business in Taylor after someone reported a suspicious car, according to the statements. When a deputy neared the car to see if anyone was inside and to ask what they were doing there, the driver started the engine.
As the car drove towards the deputy, the law enforcement officer told the driver to stop and turn off the car, according to the statements. The driver hit the deputy, injuring the officer’s leg.
After being hit, the deputy fired at the car, but the car took off, according to the statement.
As deputies investigated the case, they found that a 15-year-old was driving the car, according to the statements. A minor female, who was not identified, was also in the car but has not been charged.
Neither of the children in the car were hit when the deputy shot at them, according to the statement.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
