Happy Meals on the menu for Clemson football team’s White House visit?

When they visit The White House on Monday to celebrate their national championship with President Donald Trump, the Clemson football team may be dining from some well-known national chains.
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning by Timothy Burke of The Daily Beast, Trump is seen talking to reporters about Monday night’s visit from the Tigers, who defeated Alabama 44-16 a week ago to win the school’s third national championship.
“A very great team, an unbelievable team,” Trump said in the video. “They’ll be coming tonight, and I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It’ll be interesting, and I would think that’s their favorite food.”
It’s a tradition for championship-winning teams to visit the White House.
The Tigers last visited the White House after defeating Alabama to win the national championship for the 2016 season, and presented Trump with his own Clemson jersey.
