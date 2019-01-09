Road closure for a busy York County road at SC-NC line has a new date, 12-mile detour

South Carolina road officials are closing part of a busy York County roadway near the state line for a weekend with a 12-mile detour.

Pole Branch Road will be closed between Windmill Lane, Blue River and Island Forks Road from 7 p.m. Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Jan. 28. The closing is part of Pole Branch widening through Pennies for Progress, the York County voter-approved one-cent sales tax for road improvements.

South Carolina drivers heading north on S.C. 274 should continue on 274 from Lake Wylie into North Carolina, turn right onto Union New Hope Road, turn right onto N.C. 279 and take the first right at the roundabout toward the state line. The detour is almost 12 miles.

Roadwork was expected to begin in mid-November, but was delayed because of rainy weather.

Widening of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch was approved as part of the 2011 Pennies referendum. County leaders now have the $35 million project marked for a 2020 completion.