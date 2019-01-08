South Carolina

Kidnapping and domestic violence suspect barricaded inside SC residence, cops say

By Noah Feit

January 08, 2019 05:15 PM

A man barricaded himself inside a residence and a SWAT team is on the scene. Getty Images/iStockphoto
A wanted man barricaded himself inside a South Carolina residence Tuesday and a SWAT team is on the scene, according to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to arrest the man at 1 p.m. on “kidnapping and domestic violence” charges, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect went inside a residence on Pine Grove Lane in Berea, where he remains barricaded, the news release states.

The man was identified as Charles Eugene Van Norman II, the Greenville News reported.

Members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team are on scene, according to the news release. The SWAT team and deputies tried to contact Norman, and have used “gas to force him outside,” per the Greenville News.

