Clemson national championship gear on sale now. Here’s where to get it

Shortly after the the orange and purple confetti began raining down on the Clemson Tigers after they beat Alabama to win the national championship Monday night, Academy Sports in the Village at Sandhill opened its doors.
The store had preprinted hats and T-shirts celebrating a Tigers victory. And business has been booming ever since.
“We stayed open until 2 a.m. and opened an hour early this morning,” store manager Teresa Grezaffi said. “We had stuff premade and ready.”
By 3 p..m. Tuesday, the store had sold out of hats, but still had some T-shirts left, a well as toboggans and lanyards.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The story will be the same across South Carolina and Clemson nation as stores stock up on gear throughout the week in what is expected to be a land rush for Tiger national championship merchandise.
“We’re really busy,” said Ashley Busby, manager of Tiger Paw Traditions at Jewelry Warehouse in Lexington.
Busby said that the store will be getting shipments of up to 40 different items, from pictures and posters to shirts and novelties.
“It will be coming all week,” she said.
Palmetto Moon, a store “promoting the Southern Lifestyle,” was also set to get Clemson National Championship gear over the course of the week, store manager Sam Bruns said.
Hats, shirts and other items are on the way.
Today, T-shirts and long sleeves tops proclaiming the Tigers 2018 championship season will be in around 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bruns, a Clemson fan, said, “It’s super exciting.”
Palmetto Moon has two locations, one in the Village at Sandhill shopping center in northeast Columbia and another in Columbiana Centre.
Things were more subdued at Todd & Moore, a sports gear shop within walking distance of the University of South Carolina campus.
The store had ordered some T-shirts and might get some small souvenir items or maybe a collectable football or two. But the selection will be limited.
“If we had lots, there would be some repercussions from Gamecock fans,” manager Rod Wolff said.
Wolff added that “we do well when the Tigers win. But if we could get Carolina to win a national championship, we could really do some talking.”
Comments