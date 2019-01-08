South Carolina

Trump invites Clemson back to the White House after title win

By Bristow Marchant

January 08, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC

The Clemson Tigers are headed back to the White House after their national championship win on Monday.

President Donald Trump tweeted an invitation to college football’s new champions inviting them back to Washington for a celebration, the Tigers’ second in the last three seasons.

“Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.”

The Tigers were one of the first sports teams Trump hosted at the White House back in 2017, the last time Clemson claimed a national title with a win over the top-ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama.

No time has been set for the Tigers to visit the White House.

