Live updates from Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration today

10:15 a.m.

Without notice, reporters and the general public are not being allowed inside the State House today. I was trying to get into our press office this morning so I could, you know, work. Was given no explanation, other than “security reasons” for Gov. @henrymcmaster’s inauguration. — Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) January 9, 2019

Final preparations being done for Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration today. Updates here:https://t.co/7pME5J7l4p pic.twitter.com/CsrZ29HrwQ — The State Newspaper (@thestate) January 9, 2019

My coverage so far: Columbia decided to be very cold today https://t.co/ubLgsbGmmk — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) January 9, 2019

9:50 a.m.

The prayer service at First Presbyterian included an invocation from S.C. National Guard chaplian Norris Darden and a Scripture reading from Rabbi Jonathan Case of Columbia’s Beth Shalom synagogue.

First Presbyterian pastor Derek Thomas urged those gathered show respect to those who hold office and set example for how political discourse be conducted.

The traditional prayer service was moved from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral to McMaster’s home church. McMaster is the first governor elected from Columbia in more than 100 years.

9:20 a.m.

Today is the big day for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster will be sworn in for a full term as South Carolina’s 117th governor on the steps of the S.C. State House at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s top figures began gathering at McMaster’s home church, Columbia’s First Presbyterian, for a prayer service prior to McMaster taking the oath of office.

Lawmakers and state constitutional officers joined former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and ambassador to Canada David Wilkins for Wednesday morning’s service.

SC Lt. Gov.-elect @PamelaEvette and Gov. @henrymcmaster process in to bagpipes from the Highland Cathedral at First Presbyterian Church for Inaugural Prayer Service. #scpol #scgov pic.twitter.com/fwvKu2lEjg — Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) January 9, 2019

