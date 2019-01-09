Live updates from Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration today

10:15 a.m.
9:50 a.m.
The prayer service at First Presbyterian included an invocation from S.C. National Guard chaplian Norris Darden and a Scripture reading from Rabbi Jonathan Case of Columbia’s Beth Shalom synagogue.
First Presbyterian pastor Derek Thomas urged those gathered show respect to those who hold office and set example for how political discourse be conducted.
The traditional prayer service was moved from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral to McMaster’s home church. McMaster is the first governor elected from Columbia in more than 100 years.
9:20 a.m.
Today is the big day for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
McMaster will be sworn in for a full term as South Carolina’s 117th governor on the steps of the S.C. State House at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s top figures began gathering at McMaster’s home church, Columbia’s First Presbyterian, for a prayer service prior to McMaster taking the oath of office.
Lawmakers and state constitutional officers joined former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and ambassador to Canada David Wilkins for Wednesday morning’s service.
Stay here for updates from today’s festivities, and follow The State’s Tom Barton, Maayan Schechter and Avery Wilks to follow events live.
