FBI arrests former police chief in South Carolina Monday

The former Manning police chief is expected to appear in the federal court in Charleston.
Federal agents arrested the former police chief for Manning, South Carolina on Monday, Manning Live reports.

Gary Blair Shaffer will appear for a bond hearing at the federal court in Charleston, according to the site.

The FBI would not give specifics on the charges Monday because the indictments were still sealed, Don Wood with the FBI in Columbia told WIS.

Town officials fired Shaffer from his job as police chief in Manning over the summer, according to the Sumter Item.

In a statement in July, Manning Mayor Julia Nelson said the termination came after officials evaluated the chief’s department and programs, according to the newspaper.

“While this decision was a difficult one, the committee believes that it is in the best interests of the city to seek new leadership to fill this important role,” Nelson said in the statement, according to the Item, adding that the city would not comment further on a personnel issue.

In a later story, the Sumter Item reported, the former chief “cited personal retaliation by Manning Mayor Julia Nelson and an effort by city officials to stop him from following state law as the main reasons he was fired.”

