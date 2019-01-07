Tire filled with feces was used as toilet in SC shed where 5 children lived, cops say

A call about a dog bite in South Carolina led deputies to a shed littered with mold and rotting food that had been occupied by five children, two adults and four animals, according to authorities. Now deputies are trying to find the children.
Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland was called by animal control to a home on Rowe Lane on Thursday about a dog bite reported earlier in the day, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies found a building that was barely visible because of the debris covering the area, including “mass amounts” of clothing hanging from rope tied to almost every tree around it.
Inside the 12-by-12 makeshift building, deputies found filthy conditions including loft beds lining the floor and walls that were covered in mold because of leaks in the building; cardboard boxes lining the walls; bed linen and pillows that were stained dark brown; and empty alcohol containers and stale food on the floor, according to the release.
There was no running water for bathing or drinking in the shed and no electricity, according to the sheriff’s office. The area around the shed was cluttered with children’s toys, random chemicals, cookware filled with rotting food, mounds of trash and an old car tire full of fecal matter from being used as a toilet.
A neighbor told investigators that five children and two adults live in the shed along with four animals, according to the release. The man who claimed the shed was his, Charlie Kidwell, arrived at the scene disgruntled and asked lawmen why they were there.
Kidwell told deputies he, his wife and their kids “sometimes live there,” the release states. He added that his wife and children permanently live in Summerville but could not recall the address when questioned about it.
Deputies are now trying to find Precious Kidwell and the five children, according to the sheriff’s office. Descriptions and pictures of Precious Kidwell and the children were not immediately available.
Charlie Kidwell was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the release. He was placed in the Colleton County Detention Center, where a judge set his bond at $75,000, a sheriff’s spokesperson said Monday.
A warrant has been issued for Precious Kidwell for unlawful conduct toward a child.
The charge carries up to 10 year in prison, under South Carolina law.
