Two young girls watch as their mother is dragged under SUV and crushed, SC cops say

Two young South Carolina girls watched helplessly early Monday as their mother was crushed by the family’s rolling SUV, according to WSPA.
It happened about 1 a.m., when 29-year-old Leisa Johnson of Spartanburg slipped underneath the front of the stalled SUV while trying to push it to the curb, the station reported.
Deputies told WYFF they arrived to find the girls waiting unattended by an SUV on Spartanburg’s East Pearl Street, with a body clearly pinned underneath.
Johnson “was unresponsive” when her body was freed, reported WSPA.
WYFF quoted one of the girls as telling a deputy at the scene, “My momma died”.
Fox Carolina reports that Johnson somehow got trapped under the rolling vehicle, which then began “dragging her until (it) came to a stop, resting on top of her.”
Media outlets did not report the age of the two girls, who found their mother’s cell phone, reported WSPA and other media outlets.
Their first call was to “a friend of the family, who then went on to call police,” said Fox Carolina.
