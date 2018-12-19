1,000 new jobs are coming to Indian Land. Here’s where to apply

A Charlotte-based mortgage servicing company announced their move to a new operations office in Indian Land, investing $24 million and planning to create about 1,000 new jobs in five years.

ServiceMac plans to move into a 100,000-square-foot office in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park in Indian Land, according to a statement from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Hiring for the new jobs will start in the first quarter of 2019, the statement said. Job searchers can submit their resume and browse open positions on the ServiceMac website.

“ServiceMac’s decision to establish operations with 1,000 new jobs in Lancaster County speaks volumes to the confidence in both our people and the business-friendly climate of South Carolina,” McMaster said in the statement. “We are proud to celebrate economic diversity in every corner of the state, and we are proud that ServiceMac is choosing to call South Carolina home. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development granted Lancaster County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for the project.

The Set-Aside Program provides money to help local governments with business-related road, water, or sewer infrastructure or site improvements, according to the council’s website.

“Lancaster County has become a premier destination for corporate headquarters facilities, and ServiceMac’s decision continues the trend,” Lancaster County Council chairperson Steve Harper said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier that Lancaster County will be the base of their operations and the many well-paying jobs which they will bring. The company’s confidence in our business climate and workforce is very much appreciated.”

ServiceMac CEO Bob Caruso said in a statement: “ServiceMac looks forward to establishing our operations in Lancaster County and being able to recruit locally from a strong talent pool. We appreciate the efforts of both local and state economic development partners in helping us make the decision to locate in South Carolina possible.”



