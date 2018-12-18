South Carolina

A good Samaritan stopped at a car crash — and got car stolen by a victim, SC cops say

By Charles Duncan

December 18, 2018 12:46 PM

A good Samaritan stopped to help people who had been in a car crash near Greenville, South Carolina, last week, but then a man from one of the cars made off with the person’s car, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the victim was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, a white male involved in the incident asked to place his dog in the victim’s vehicle to keep it warm,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

After the man put his dog in the back, he got into the front seat and drove away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man made off with the silver 2009 Honda Pilot at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to the post. The Sheriff’s Office shared the information on Facebook on Monday, asking for help finding the car thief.

