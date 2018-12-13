Former SC lieutenant governor and longtime Beaufort attorney Brantley Harvey dies

William Brantley Harvey Jr., the former South Carolina lieutenant governor, state lawmaker and longtime Beaufort attorney, died Wednesday.
Harvey, 88, helped shape Beaufort County’s higher education and improve its network of roads and bridges. He spent 16 years as a state representative from 1958 until 1974 and was lieutenant governor from 1975 to 1978.
He died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Wednesday evening, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said.
“Brantley was a giant in every way — personally, professionally and politically,” Harvey’s law partner, state Sen. Tom Davis, wrote in social media posts. “He was an excellent lawyer, a fine statesman, a true and loyal friend, and a loving father and husband. I will miss him very much.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
During his time as state lawmaker, state transportation commissioner and as part of county transportation committees, Harvey helped bring Hilton Head Island its Cross Island Parkway and helped lead a push for four lanes on the county’s major highways from Beaufort to Hilton Head.
Harvey was born in Walterboro in 1930 and grew up in The Point neighborhood in Beaufort. He attended Beaufort High School, The Citadel and spent two years in the U.S. Army before graduating from University of South Carolina law school before in 1955 and joining his father’s Beaufort law practice, Harvey & Battey.
Harvey was an only child who followed his father as an attorney and public servant.
His father served in the state legislature from 1928 to 1952. The younger Harvey was elected lieutenant governor but lost his bid for governor in the 1978 Democratic primary runoff to Dick Riley.
This story will be updated.
Comments