Naked man was performing sex act in car outside SC Walmart, cops say

A South Carolina man was charged with indecent exposure after he was seen naked in his car in front of a Walmart store, performing a sex act, according to police.
It happened Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Greenwood, according to a Greenwood Police Department incident report.
A woman had just returned to her car from shopping in the store, and when she got into the driver’s seat she saw a gold car next to hers, according to the report. When she looked over into the car, she saw a heavy set white man naked and performing a sex act on himself.
The man’s genitals were clearly visible, and he did not try to hide himself from her or others in the parking lot, police said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
While the woman turned around to tell her mother what happened, the man drove away, police said. She followed him for a short time and was able to take a picture of the car and license place, which she shared with police.
Officers later found and stopped the car and arrested the driver, 39-year-old Guy Shuford, of Saluda, on a charge of indecent exposure, according to the report.
Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor that carries up to three years in prison, under South Carolina law.
Comments