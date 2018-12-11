Here’s what killed former Clemson football player CJ Fuller, coroner says

Coroner’s officials on Tuesday revealed the cause of death for former Clemson football player CJ Fuller.
The 22-year-old former Tigers running back died from a pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. His death on Oct. 3 came exactly two weeks after he underwent surgery on Sept. 19 to repair a leg injury.
Details about how the injury happened weren’t available, but Kelley said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 12 at JB Owens Sports Complex in Easley.
Fuller was a member of Clemson’s 2016 national title team and was the Tigers’ starting running back at the start of the 2017 season. He finished last year with 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while playing in all 14 games, with three starts.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He played high school football in Easley, where he helped lead the program to three straight playoff berths for the first time in school history and set the Easley rushing record with 2,090 yards as a junior.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Reporter Matt Connolly contributed.
Comments