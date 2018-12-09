Driver charged after toddler and three siblings, all under 8, killed in SC crash

A 2-year-old girl died in a South Carolina hospital Sunday, becoming the fourth sibling to be killed as a result of a car crash on Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

Following the deadly wreck, Ar’mani Jamison was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. reported.





On Sunday the S.C. Highway Patrol charged the driver of the car, Arnez Yaron Jamison, with child endangerment and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to Fox Carolinas. SCHP also charged the 27-year-old with 2nd degree driving under suspension (non DUI) and with driving an uninsured vehicle.

Officials have not confirmed the man’s relationship to the children, but one of the children who died bears his name.

In the crash that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, 4-year-old Arnez Yaron Jamison, Jr., 6-year-old Robbiana Evans and 8-year-old Jamire Halley were killed, according to the coroner. The three children, who were all siblings, were pronounced dead on scene.

Robbiana and Jamire were students at Gateway Elementary School in Travelers Rest, the coroner reported.

The man who was driving the car was taken to an area hospital, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, highway patrol said.

The vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees, according to the coroner. The deadly crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

At least one of the four children was wearing a seat belt, foxcarolina.com reported.





“4 faces ill never see again, yall broke mommy with this yall made me so strong at times,” the children’s mother, Jackie “Jaz Mire” Brown, posted on Facebook. “Rest Well mommies angels, the worst pain ive ever felt.” Her post has received thousands of comments and been shared nearly 3,000 times as of Sunday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Brown’s co-workers to help her “properly lay her babies to rest.” As of Sunday evening, $32,869 of the $50,000 goal had been raised with 1,213 donations.