Lexington High School student is named Miss SC Teen USA, will be in national pageant

A Lexington High School student recently won a South Carolina pageant, and will participate in the national event in 2019.
Allie Richardson was named Miss South Carolina Teen USA on Dec. 1, in a pageant that was held at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center.
The 17-year-old was named winner in the field of 27 contestants from around the Palmetto State, Miss South Carolina USA reported.
Richardson is a senior at Lexington High School, where she is the student body vice president and a National Honor Society chapter officer, according to Miss South Carolina USA.
The organization said Richardson is “looking forward to spending her year serving her state and volunteering.” It added she wants to raise awareness about depression, which was her platform issue.
Although she hails from Lexington, Richardson was representing the Golden Corner in the pageant. She was born in North Charleston, and her mother is a graduate of North Charleston High School, postandcourier.com reported, saying it is “not uncommon” for someone who is not a resident to be crowned to represent North Charleston.
The Lexington teen has been involved in pageants since she was young, and they “have played a huge role in developing the confidence, poise, and strong sense of self that she has today,” Miss South Carolina USA reported.
Richardson will represent South Carolina at Miss Teen USA in the spring.
