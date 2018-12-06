SC winter storm will bring ice, a foot of snow possible this weekend, forecasters say

A foot or more of snow is in the forecast for some parts of Upstate South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service, with snow and ice predicted to cause problems across the western part of the state and into the Midlands.
The first major winter storm of the year is expected to bring heavy snow and ice across western areas of the Carolinas starting Saturday, with the Weather Service predicting at least a foot of snow for much of the mountains and as far east as Charlotte.
As of Thursday morning, the Weather Service predicts five inches for Greenville, eight for Spartanburg, four for Clemson and five inches for Rock Hill.
Along with the snow, ice could be a major problem for some areas, with almost a quarter-inch of ice accumulation forecast from Union to Rock Hill, according to the Weather Service.
“This storm could be historic for some areas, but we’re not sure what areas yet. Any time you’re talking about a portion of our area outside the mountains seeing a foot of snow, that’s a once in a generation event,” Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service told the Greenville News.
The Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the state. The NWS warns that snow, ice and freezing rain could begin early Saturday morning and spread to the northeast. The heaviest snow and ice will likely be overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to the Weather Service.
For the South Carolina Upstate, the Weather Service notes, “Although amounts of ice remain uncertain, the potential exists for a corridor of significant ice accumulation across the area south of Interstate 85 Saturday night and Sunday morning, with some light snow possible Sunday night.”
Messy winter precipitation could continue into Monday, the NWS forecasts.
The weekend’s forecast is already changing some plans. The South Carolina high school football championships, scheduled for this weekend in Columbia, have been moved up to Friday.
Anderson County canceled its annual Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, the county said on Facebook. Anderson, South Carolina can expect two inches of snow from the storm this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
South Carolina’s Lowcountry and coastal areas can expect a lot of rain this weekend and into next week, according to the Weather Service.
Coastal cities could see three inches or more of rain between Saturday and Tuesday, WIS-TV reports. The rain totals further inland do not look much better, with more than two-and-a-half inches predicted for Aiken, Columbia and Florence, the station predicts.
