Man steals donations intended for SC children’s hospital, police say

By Emily Bohatch

December 05, 2018 12:33 PM

A South Carolina police department is searching for a man after he stole a jar of donations intended for a children’s hospital, according to a statement from the Charleston Police Department.

On Nov. 20 at about 11 p.m., a man entered a Circle K in Charleston and stole the jar, which was intended for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, according to the statement.

The jar was sitting on the counter at the gas station and contained about $50, according to the statement. The man grabbed it and ran from the store.

The man was described as wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie, blue jeans, tan boots and a black beanie, according to the statement. The gray hoodie had an inner orange lining.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the potential thief to contact CrimeStoppers or Investigator William Crockett at 843-720-3913.

